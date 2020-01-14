Melvin A.(Mel) Johnson 88, of Easthampton died January 11, 2020 in Holyoke Soldiers' Home. He was born in Springfield, MA on December 24, 1931 the son of the late Chester and Beatrice Brier Johnson.
He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He entered the service in 1951 and was discharge in 1954 with the Rank of CPL. After the service he was employed by the former Raymond Co. in CT. Melvin was a member of American Legion Post 224, # 3422, Masonic Lodge, Scottish Rite and Melha Shriners.
Melvin is survived by one son Mark Johnson of CT., his longtime companion Betty Banach, he was predeceased by one daughter Marjorie Johnson, one brother Walter.
Visiting hours will held Thursday January 16, from 5 to 7pm in the Mitchell Funeral Home , 15 Park Street, Easthampton. Services and burial will be on Tuesday January 21, at 10 am at the Massachusetts Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in Agawam. In lieu of flowers gifts in Mel's memory may be given to Easthampton Community Center, Clark Street, Easthampton or to in Springfield, MA www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 14, 2020