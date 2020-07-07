Michael Anthony Jr. Went to the Lord on Sunday, July 5,2020 at his home in Easthampton with his wife by his side. Born in Montague on June 16,1940 he was the son of the late Michael and Helen (Sochoski) Marynok. He is survived by his wife and best friend Linda Ducharme. They spent 38 years together and were married on Dec.,5, 2009.Michael was a Communicant of Norte Dame Church In Easthampton now Our Lady of the Valley. He also leaves behind 2 children a son Michael A. Marynok and his wife Julie of Orange, and a daughter Michelle Galvin and her husband John of Montague. He had 7 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. He also left behind a close friend and cousin JoAnn Winn of Greenfield.Michael was raised in Millers Falls, now Erving. He graduated from Greenfield High School and went into the Army serving 3 years and was honorably discharged. He liked to tell the story of how he saw Roy Orbison when he was in the Service. He worked several jobs including Maintenance and Home Improvement. A true Renaissance man, he could take on just about any job you asked him too. He and his good friend Gary had many good times working in construction. He loved animals and at one time owned 4 horses. His love for animals extended to all the dogs he and his wife owned. Most all were adopted. Cats, birds, rabbits, chipmunks, squirrels he loved them all. He also loved feeding them and several of the chipmunks and squirrels would get up on him and take food from his hands. There wasn't a cat or dog he couldn't make friends with.The History of WWII was a lifetime passion of his. A love of planes, especially WWII led him to a love of parachuting which he did many times. He also built many model planes and went to many shows. He enjoyed many visits to the Bradley Air Museum in Conn. and at one time held a membership there. Boats were also a passion of his as well as repairing and model building. He also loved trains and as a youngster loved to watch them go by near his house. He also went to as many train shows as he could.He loved music the 50's and 60's, Country, and Polish music were among his favorites. He also loved to play the Trumpet which he learned at a younger age. He Held a yearly membership for the Polish national club in South Deerfield. He loved traveling and traveled the country as well as visiting England and Ireland.He and his wife spent many happy times in Maine as well as Gloucester with their dogs.Another hobby of his was working on all sorts of engines with his good friend Dick Thayer and he spent hours at his shop with Dick and his wife Betty.The sandy beaches with their warm sunshine and surf gave him much happiness and he was able to photograph some lovely sites.Mike shared a lot of good times with his many friends and relatives. He especially loved cooking and planning for the many Christmas parties he and his wife hosted through the years. They also enjoyed many cookouts on the river with friends and relatives. Mike and Linda never missed a trip to the Big E Fair since 1982 and have the photo buttons to prove it!He will be dearly missed by all who knew him but mostly by the woman whose side he stood by for so many years. Vaya con Dio My Love. Idz z Bogiem Moja MiloscThe Boucher-O'Brien Funeral Home, 7 Pleasant St. Easthampton has been entrusted with his arrangements. Burial will be in St. Brigid's Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his name to: Dakin Humane Society, the Parkinson's Foundation or Beacon Hospice. All are welcome to attend the gravesite service in St. Bridgid's Cemetery on Everett St in Easthampton on Friday July 10 at 11am.