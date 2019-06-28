Michael A Moffett passed away on on June 24, 2019 in Westfield, Ma. He was 51.
Michael was born on August 8 1967 in Palmer Ma, the son of the late Joseph and Barbara Moffett. Michael attended Smith Vocational High School. He later joined the National Guard. Michael was employed for many years as a truck driver though out the area. He loved going to Maine to visit family and friends. His many loves included the Bruins and NASCAR Racing.
Michael is survived by his mother Barbara, his wife of 24 years Rebecca (Becky Roberts Moffett, his stepson Marcus Ranney, two brothers David Moffett and his fiancé Jessie Vishaway, and James Moffett and his wife Deborah. He also leaves behind his sister inlaw, his nieces and nephews, numerous Aunts, Uncles cousins and countless friends.
Calling hours will be Tuesday July 2 at the Mitchell Funeral Home 15 Park Street Easthampton Ma from 5 to 7 pm Memorial contribution in Michaels name to help support the family may be made to https://www.gofundme.com/mike-moffett. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 28, 2019