Michael Frank Willard Jr., 43, of West Summit St. in South Hadley, passed with his family by his side, August 26, 2020. Born in Northampton, January 18, 1977 he was the son of Michael F. Willard Sr. and Judith (Hurteau) Shean. He went to local schools and then started working at Harold's Garage. Michael worked as a truck driver and a crane and heavy equipment operator for many years. Michael had a passion for cooking and all outdoor activities, including fishing and hiking. He was a great artist and loved to draw all his life. Michael was known for his unique sense of humor, and truly enjoyed listening to music and gathering with his friends and family. He was a big kid at heart, but his greatest joy was being a dad to his three children.



He leaves his father Michael Sr. and his wife Therese Anderson; his mother Judith Shean and her husband Michael Shean; his partner of 12 years Sandra DaSilva and their three children Rebecca Maria Willard, 9, Joshua Michael Willard, 8, and Michael Joseph Willard, 6; his siblings Ryan, Tracy and Jessica; niece Samantha Marie and nephew Mathew Thomas; stepchildren Brandan and Colette Tarbox; his many aunts, uncles and cousins and many friends. He was predeceased by his sister Sonya.



A celebration of Michael's life will take place at the Willard Family Riverfront Park (follow signs to the Northampton Airport) starting at 12 noon October 10, 2020. The family requests that people wear masks when attending the celebration of life services. In Lieu of flowers memorials can be made to CLINICAL & SUPPORT OPTIONS, 8 ATWOOD DRIVE, SUITE 301, NORTHAMPTON, MA 01060. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family.



