Michael J. Ahearn, Jr., 87, of Northampton, passed away peacefully Friday at the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility in Leeds. Born in Northampton September 22, 1932, he was the son of the late Michael J. and Nellie (Kowal) Ahearn, Sr. Mike was educated in Leeds and was a 1950 graduate of Northampton High School, where he was a talented basketball and baseball player. He went on to graduate from Wilbraham Monson Academy and attended the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. Mike was a Leeds boy through and through. During his childhood he helped his parents at the Mary Ellen Shop on Main St., in the home he grew up in. He was a dispatcher for the Massachusetts State Police for over 40 years, retiring in 1996. Mike was Instrumental in the implementation of the innovative emergency response system for the State Police Troop B in Western Massachusetts. Mike also worked in the funeral service for over 50 years, working for the O'Connell Funeral Home in Northampton and the Ryder Funeral Home in South Hadley. With his guidance and mentoring, he helped his son Mike establish the Ahearn Funeral Home in Northampton. Mike was a 2 term City Councilor representing Ward 4 and served as president of the council for 2 years. He was a long time Little League and Babe Ruth League coach. He also was a volunteer coordinator of the Northampton Youth Soccer League. Mike was a longtime Communicant of the former St. Mary's Church, now St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Northampton where he served as a Eucharistic minister and CCD teacher at St. Mary's. He was a longtime member and supporter of the Northampton Country Club. Mike was member of the Northampton St. Patrick's Association for over 40 years. He served on the board of directors and president and was the awarded as Marshall of the Northampton contingent in the 1992 Holyoke St. Patrick's Parade. Mike was also honored as the James Brennan Award recipient for the 2018 Parade. Mike was a lifelong member of the Elks lodge. He was also a 4th degree member of the Knights of Columbus. As a member of the Council on Aging, Mike and Patti were instrumental in achieving funding and construction of the Northampton Senior Center. Mike and Patti were also Instrumental in the organization of the 350th Anniversary Celebration for the city of Northampton. On the front porch of their home, where they welcomed so many family and friends, hangs a saying that reads "Happiness is Being Married to Your Best Friend." Mike was fortunate to have married and shared 53 wonderful years with his wife and best friend Patti who passed away in 2016.
He is survived by his three sons, Patrick and his wife Molly (Musante) of Alexandria, VA; Michael and his better half, Bridget Goggins of Northampton, and Daniel and his wife Jenny (Posey) of Austin, TX. Mike was the loving Pop-Pop to his cherished four grandchildren Jackson, Aidan, Rowan and Finley. Mike also leaves his aunt, Mitzy Vincellete. Mike was fortunate to have several nieces and nephews, including Pamela (Cefaratti) Rau and Thomas Cefaratti, who were the children of his beloved sister Joan, who predeceased Mike. Our family would like to thank all of the neighbors and friends who have been a tremendous support to our Dad. A special thanks to the entire staff and administration of Linda Manor in Leeds along with special friends Diane Benoit, Janet Ryan. Calling Hours for Mike will be Friday at the Ahearn Funeral Home at 783 Bridge Rd. in Northampton are as following: Optional Calling Hours for the vulnerable population (over 65 or with underlying health conditions) will from 1-2pm.Public calling hours will be from 2-6pm.All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and are respectfully asked for no contact with the family. Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, the Funeral Mass for Mike will be private.
Live streaming is available by going to saintelizabethannseton.net.
A public graveside service for Mike will be held on Saturday morning at 11:15a at St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton. All attendees are required to wear face coverings, practice social distancing and are respectfully asked for no contact with the family. While flowers are appreciated, due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, we kindly ask that any donations be made to the Linda Manor Extended Care Facility, 349 Haydenville Rd., Leeds, MA 01053 Northampton Senior Center, 67 Conz St., Northampton MA 01060, the Veteran's Council of Northampton, 240 Main St., Northampton, MA 01060, or a charity of your choice.
Ahearn Funeral Home
(413) 587-0044
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 8, 2020.