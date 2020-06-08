RIP Michael Ahearn. You were my supervisor and mentor at Troop B in dispatch (PSAP). I will always remember your smile, kindness, patience and your encouragements. May you rest in the safety of the arms of our savior. I know he (God) will give you a special assignment for the all the lives you touched along your short but impressive journey on this Earth. You will forever be in my heart and memory as one who influenced, guided and sought to make the safety and the lives of citizens of Western MA safe either on the phone in dispatch or, in your role at the Ahearn Funeral home. Some people wonder if they made a difference, others' don't need to wonder. Safe journey during your heavenly repose.



Marc Tremblay

Coworker