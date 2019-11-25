Michael L. Supple of Holyoke was born on Nov. 22, 1947 to the late Robert and Connie (Cater) Supple in Easthampton Ma. Mike passed away peacefully on Nov. 22, his 72 birthday after a courageous battle with cancer. He leaves behind his life long partner Kathleen Smart of Holyoke, a sister Patricia Fernandez of Northampton, his nieces Jennifer Tangel Krawczyk of Las Vegas and Beth Craven of Easthampton. A celebration of life will be held by the family at a later date. Dillon Funeral Home 124 Chestnut St Holyoke was entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Nov. 25, 2019