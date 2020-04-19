Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael Louis Manzi. View Sign Service Information Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home 2049 Northampton Street Holyoke , MA 01040 (413)-536-3843 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael Louis Manzi, age 77, of Longmeadow, passed away on Thursday, April 16, 2020 from COVID-19.



He was the son of the late Louis Manzi and Anna (Kunevick) Manzi of Longmeadow, MA.



Michael leaves his loving and devoted wife, Marcia Manzi. Michael and Marcia shared 38 years together and he would tell you that Marcia is the best person that came into his life.



Michael proudly served in The United States Marine Corps from 1960 to 1964, serving in Hawaii as an MP at Pearl Harbor. Semper Fi!



Michael was a tool maker at Stanadyne, Windsor, CT for 10 years. From there he joined his wife in owning Second Story Leather, where they manufactured motorcycle leather accessories for Harley- Davidson, for 25 years.



Michael had such a wonderful sense of humor, that made people he knew, love him. His famous sayings like "That's it Huh" or "Pretty Soon" were infamous. He was an avid body builder for the majority of his life, and would help anyone who shared his passion.



He built his own trike, and from there he loved riding his Harley's until later on in his life when he owned his 1934 Chevy Coupe, which became his most cherished possession.



His loyal companion is their dog Lexi, who always followed Michael to the kitchen, for she knew a treat was always there for the asking.



Michael was also a loyal fan of Nascar, and the New England Patriots.



Michael also leaves to cherish his memories are stepdaughters, Christine Hogan and husband Michael of Southampton, MA and Debra Lapointe of South Hadley, MA. Michael also leaves four grandsons who he loved so much, and always made him laugh and shared wonderful memories with are, Michael Hogan II and wife Lindsey of Athens, OH, Riely Hogan of Southampton, MA, Bryan Lapointe of South Hadley and Jeremy Lapointe of Greenfield, MA and one great grandson, Presley Lapointe. Michael also leaves two sons, Joseph Manzi and James Manzi of Agawam, MA.



For two special friends Michael loved so much, Bryan Waldron and Kevin Nichols. You're in our hearts forever!!!



Our warmest thanks and appreciation to Linda Florian, Susan Muhaimin, Isa Franco and Michelle for the wonderful care, attention and kindness you gave to Michael and showed to his family during his stay at East Longmeadow Skilled Nursing. You will always hold a place in our hearts.



Michael's final wishes were to be cremated and buried at the Massachusetts Veteran's Memorial Cemetery. A service will be held at a later date.



The Barry J. Farrell Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.





