Michael Pekar age 57 died unexpectedly on June 24th in St.Peters, MO. Mike was born in Bridgeport, CT to Robert and Barbara Pekar of Florence, MA. Mike graduated from Northampton High School in 1979.



Mike spent approximately 15 years working at The Kellogg Companies in Easthampton, MA. He was promoted from Mechanic, Maintenance Manager, and corporate wide machine maintenance responsibility as Director of Maintenance for Kellogg Brush Manufacturing Company in Easthampton, Wright-Bernet, Inc. in Hamilton, Ohio, and CSC, Inc. based in Nashville, Tennessee.



Mike was hired in 2000 as Vice President of Operations at Excello Products, LLC based in Chicago, IL. In addition to total operations responsibly, Mike traveled extensively world-wide to support the Company's strategic plan, product development, and supply-chain execution. After the sale in 2006 of Excello Products, LLC, the buyer Focus Products Group offered a newly created management position to Mike in St. Louis at their Swing-A-Way can opener division. He finally settled down in 2008 in the St.Louis, MO area.



Besides his parents, Mike leaves behind his two children Valerie (Pekar) and husband Robert Vallerie of Wilbraham, MA and Nicholas Pekar of Easthampton, MA; and their mother Joyce (Arel) Jarrett. He is predeceased by his sister Ellen Pekar.



Mike leaves behind his beloved wife Betty-Ann (Winkler) Pekar of St Peter's, MO; her daughter Caryn and husband Alex Geiger and their children Lucas and Mason. The entire Winkler family is mourning the loss of "Mikey".



Mike enjoyed watching the St.Louis Cardinals and enjoyed an array of music.



Mike leaves behind many friends and family from near and far.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date in St.Peters, MO. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family. Mike's cremation was entrusted to Hutchens-Stygar Funeral & Cremation Center.

