Michael Peter Keedy, age 65, passed away Monday October 14th at home after a brief illness. He was a graduate of Amherst High School and was retired from UMass after 42 years of service. Michael had a passion for woodworking, the outdoors, and life.
He was pre-deceased by his parents Itala and Victor A. Keedy Sr. and his brother Victor Keedy Jr. He leaves his daughter Casey, brothers Blake of Hadley, William of Belchertown, and James of Ware, nephews Jeffery and James, niece Ashley, and many cousins. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
There will be no calling hours. There will be a graveside service on Friday, October 25th at 12:00pm at the St. Brigid's Cemetery in Hadley with a reception to follow.
Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 18, 2019