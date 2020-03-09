Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Michael S. Sepanek. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary

Michael S. Sepanek, 71, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at home from congestive heart failure.



Born March 30, 1948, in Springfield, MA, he was the son of Walter Sepanek and Edith (Sepanek) Earleywine where he grew up in the Town of Shutesbury, MA. He attended Amherst Regional High School and graduated in 1966 and was active in sports. He served in the Army Reserves for three years in the Light Weapons Infantry.



In 1971, he met the love of his life, Kathy (Valotta) Sepanek, from North Adams, MA while skiing the slopes of Brodie Mountain. They married July 8, 1972, and settled down in Shutesbury for the next 47 years. He had two children; Brenda Sepanek of Charlotte, North Carolina and Bryan Sepanek of Steamboat Springs, Colorado.



Mike was a member of Local 596 in Holyoke where he spent his career as a laborer in the construction field. When he was not working, he enjoyed attending his children's sporting events. He was an avid outdoorsman. He loved fishing on the Connecticut River, hunting, and grooming his yard. He loved his Boston sports teams, watching old car shows and western movies. He loved to dance and spin the ladies around. He loved meeting new people and telling larger than life, "back in the day" stories.



In 2000, Mike & Kathy became empty nesters and purchased an RV. They enjoyed traveling around New England and settled down at a seasonal campground in Maine. For 13 years, they spent their weekends in Maine where they enjoyed campfires, making new friends and walking the beach at Parson's Cove.



Mike will be deeply missed by his wife Kathy, his daughter Brenda, and his son Bryan. He also leaves behind, his mother Edith, his two sisters, his sister-in-law, Nancy Howland, Shirley Valotta, Joanne Burnette, Patty Sloan & husband Phillip, Dawn Lampiasi & husband Alan and brother-in-law, Joe Valotta. Mike will also be missed by his dozens of nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his father Walter.



We invite friends and family to attend calling hours Thursday, March 12th, 2020 at Douglass Funeral Home in Amherst, MA from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm. A Celebration of Life service will be held Saturday, March 14, at 1:00 at the Holiday Inn Express in Hadley, MA. Food and refreshments will be served. If you would like to speak or have stories to share, please email





