Michael T. Ryan, 60. Of Florence., passed away Thursday October 10, 2019 in Northampton. Born in Northampton April 12, 1959, he was the son of the late Edmund and Bernadette "Bunnie" (Joyce) Ryan. He was educated in Northampton schools and was a 1977 graduate of Northampton High School. He later attended Western New England College and received a Bachelor's Degree from the University of Massachusetts. He was a truck drive for the Coca Cola Company for may years, later working in sales at the Daily Hampshire Gazette. Mike was an avid Red Sox and New Patriots fan. Mike is survived by his brother Kevin and his wife Laurie of Florence, his aunt Kathleen Lavoie, several cousins, friends including Roger O'Brien, Tim Ryan and Steve Grden, and his cat Bo Bo.. Calling Hours for Mike will be Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Ahearn Funeral Home. Burial will be private. Donations in his memory may be made to the T. J. O'Brien Animal Shelter, 627 Cottage St., Springfield, MA 01104.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019