Michaline B. (Bemben) Martin, 92, of Hadley, passed away Thursday May 2, 2019 in Amherst, Born in Hadley, Fenruary 1, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Julia (Butynski) Bemben. She was educated in Hadley schools and was a graduate of Hopkins Academy. Michaline worked at Hopkins Academy as a secretary for many years. She was a longtime Communicant of Most Holy Redeemer Church in Hadley. She is survived by her husband Gordon Martin, her daughter Melinda "Mindy" Martin, her sister Irene Paulson her 4 grandchildren Matthew and Kathryn Martin, Nicole Skorupski and Julie Kuchyt and her 2 great grandchildren Matthew and Leah. Michaline was predeceased by her son Gary Martin, her brother Fred Bemben and her sister Dorothy Pietraskiewicx. Michaline's Funeral will be Monday at 11 a.m. at Most Holy Redeemer Church, followed by burial in Olde Hadley Cemetery. There are no Calling Hours. The Ahearn Funeral home is in charge of arrangements. Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to the Goodwin Memorial Library, 50 Middle Street, Hadley, MA 01035.



