Michel Alphonse Kirouac, 96, of Christopher Heights Assisted Living, previously of Bridge St.passed away with family by his side on January 13, 2020, under the compassionate care of staff at Linda Manor Nursing Home.



Born on December 3, 1923, in Berteaucourt-les-Dame, France, he was the son of the late Arthur and Leonora (Ancelle) Kirouac. He was predeceased by two brothers Real and Rene Kirouac. Michel immigrated to the United States in 1948 after WWII. Michel was a prisoner of war during WWII in France and Germany, he was a Veteran of the United States Constabulary following the war. He was an extremely talented finish carpenter and ended his career as the supervisor at Kitchens by Herzenberg.



He was a longtime communicant of the former Sacred Heart Church, now St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish. His greatest pleasures came from spending time with his children and grandchildren. In his younger years he was an avid fisherman and hunter, he enjoyed tinkering in his garage, summer vacations at the beach and cheering for the Boston Red Sox.



He is survived by his wife of 64 years Therese (Therrien) Kirouac. He is also survived by his children Michele and her husband Peter of Hatfield, Lisa of Northampton, Lynne and her wife Carrie of Provincetown, Craig and his wife Simone of Northampton. His eight grandchildren, Justine, Andrew (Genevieve), Sam, Max, Michael, Gabriel, Jacob and Zachary; three great-grandchildren James, Jillian and Stella, his brother Guy Kirouac of Leeds and several nieces and nephews.



A funeral will be held from CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME on Friday January 17 at 8 AM, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church on King St. in Northampton and burial in Assumption Cemetery in Leeds. Calling hours will be on Thursday January 16 from 4-6 PM.





