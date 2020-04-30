Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mildred Warner (Millie) Byrne. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

On Monday April 6th, 2020, Mildred (Millie) Byrne, 91, loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend, passed away at home with family after a brief illness.



Millie was born on November 21, 1928 to Raymond and Esther Warner. She was raised in Sunderland, Massachusetts in a close-knit farming family in the Connecticut River Valley. Millie graduated from Amherst High School and went on to attend the University of Massachusetts in Amherst. It was here that she met her future husband Robert Byrne. She majored in French and received a Bachelor of Arts in 1950.



After graduation, Millie taught at the Massachusetts Hospital School in Canton, where she worked with children recovering from the polio virus. She also was a special education teacher at Pine Hill Elementary School in Sherborn and an executive secretary at New England Instrument in Framingham.



She married Robert Byrne in South Deerfield, Massachusetts on August 16,1952. They built a home in Sherborn and were blessed with three children, Teresa, Jeffrey and Linda.



Millie and Bob enjoyed over 30 years of retirement in Plymouth and Bristol, New Hampshire and Easthampton, Massachusetts.



They enjoyed time spent with grandchildren, great grandchildren and many friends. They had fun travelling Switzerland, Norway, Ireland, England and France.



Millie and Bob were long time members of the Waterville Valley Silver Streaks Ski Club and made many friends throughout their lives skiing in New Hampshire and Vermont. Millie; a farmer's daughter, loved the outdoors and spent time gardening, and bird watching and was a member of Audubon for many years.



Millie and Bob spent many summers on Newfound Lake in Bristol, New Hampshire and enjoyed their neighbors on the lake. In 2010, Millie moved with Bob to the Lathrop Community in Easthampton and made many friends there. In September of 2018 Millie moved to Lanesville, Gloucester to live with her daughter Linda.



Millie was passionate about her family genealogy. Her uncle, Fred Warner, had traced her family back to England, having come over to Ipswich, Massachusetts in the 1600s. She was determined to pass along this knowledge to the next generations.



Millie loved music, and enjoyed going to concerts and art galleries. Beloved for her wit, she also loved to compose poems for her friend's birthdays.



Millie was preceded in death by her husband Bob in 2015 and daughter Terry in 2017. She is survived by her daughter, Linda Byrne of Gloucester, her son Jeffrey Byrne and wife Stella Byrne of Rockport and her son-in-law Alan Everett of Williamsburg. She is also mourned by her granddaughter Faith Bisbee and husband Donnie and great grandchildren Carson and Brooke Bisbee of Chesterfield; granddaughter Emily Everett Dallow and husband Henry Dallow of Hadley, Rebecca Everett and fiancée Adam Kolek of Haddon Township, New Jersey, grandsons William Byrne of San Francisco,California, Joseph Byrne of Newton and John Byrne and fiancée Devin Seckfort of Miami, Florida.



In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to the Perkins School for the Blind in Watertown, Massachusetts. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date.

