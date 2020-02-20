Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Miles Andrew Tyson Bishop. View Sign Service Information Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield 88 Columbia Street Wakefield , RI 02879 (401)-783-7271 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:30 PM Bryant University in the Interfaith Chapel 1150 Douglas Pike Smithfield , RI View Map Memorial service 1:30 PM Bryant University in the Interfaith Chapel 1150 Douglas Pike Smithfield , RI View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Miles Andrew Tyson Bishop, 5, of Hope Valley RI, passed away peacefully surrounded by love on Tuesday February 18th. Courageous from the very start, Miles came roaring into the world on June 3rd, 2014 at a whopping 1 pounds 6 ounces, and instantly began sharing his special personality. That courage was a cornerstone of his brief but full life until the very end. A lover of mail, packages, legos, baseball cards, cheese pizza, mozzarella sticks, garlic bread, tickets, and delivery. Miles had a way of lighting up a room, and creating instant and lasting connections with family, friends, and sometimes strangers that become friends. He had a memory like an elephant, a smile that could light up a room, and a heart of gold. He led his life with one thing at the forefront, kindness, and his life was that much fuller as a result. Miles is survived by his parents Andrew and Brooke (Schopp) Bishop and his twin sister Elizabeth, whom although a minute older, Miles constantly looked out and protected her in everything he did. He leaves behind his paternal grandparents, Paul and Pat Bishop of Easthampton, MA, maternal grandparents, Michael and Heather Schopp of Canaan, CT, and aunts, uncles, and cousins: Fred, Alisha, and Emerson Schopp, Benjamin Schopp, Colleen, Liam, Rowan, and Katherine O'Reilly, Michael, Madeline, and Mark Schopp, Greyson Schopp. Along with countless other family, friends, doctors, nurses, and special people that Miles connected with on his journey of life. Visiting hours will be held on Saturday, February 22 from 12-1:30pm with a memorial service at 1:30pm at Bryant University in the Interfaith Chapel, 1150 Douglas Pike, Smithfield, RI. In Lieu of flowers the family requests donations in Miles honor to either The Tomorrow Fund or CHIPS program, both amazing causes that supported Miles throughout his journey. For guest book and condolences,

