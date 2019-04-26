Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Milton Bryan Howard. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Born November 3, 1934, Milton passed away peacefully at Linda Manor on April 16, 2019. Milton Bryan Howard was a kind-hearted, optimistic man with a wry sense of humor who had many talents and interests. He delighted in his close loving family, their two Siamese cats, and his long-lasting friendships.



A thirty-eight year member of the Unitarian Society, Milton was also actively supportive of all of the arts - and the working lives of artists - throughout his career.



At an early age, Milton's parents moved from Marlin, Texas, to Honolulu, Hawaii. Several years later, the family moved to Denver, Colorado where Milton spent his school years, continuing on to the University of Colorado in Boulder. Milton served two years in the U.S. Army in Germany, returning to the University to change his major from



Engineering to Art. He then moved to New York City to study for his MFA at Pratt Institute, followed by an additional Certificate of Study in Madrid, Spain.



Milton's first full-time teaching appointment was at the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis where he taught Art for a several years before becoming a full professor and Chair of the Design Program at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque. The mountain landscape became his focus and great pleasure as he hiked and painted



large brilliant canvasses and participated in many exhibitions. Eventually Milton moved back to his home state to join the faculty of the University of Colorado at Denver. Living in Boulder, Milton first met the love of his life, artist Georgia Pugh.



In the space of one year came bigger changes. Attracted by the exuberant culture of California, Milton and Georgia traveled to Los Angeles where they married, and Milton began a career in scenic painting for television and the movies in Hollywood.



However, it took four years for them to become disillusioned with the lifestyle of "tinsel town", and the couple decided to leave it behind. In 1981, they crossed the country to buy a small farm in the less artificial atmosphere of Hatfield, MA, still within a few hours of Boston and New York, but possessing a beautiful landscape filled with more



compatible people. After thirty-eight years they knew they had made a very good decision.



In 1986, two events occurred to the Howard household; first, a terrible house fire, and months later, the arrival of their infant son, Daniel, from India. Thanks to immense generosity in physical and emotional support from friends and neighbors, they recovered enough to return to the rebuilt house and continue with their busy lives.



Before the long drive east, Milton had already planned the beginning of what became a major new career - restoring and recreating very large buildings - most with a single business partner. The first project was a group of dilapidated houses with a large hall called "Mountain Rest" in Goshen, which they transformed into a condominium complex that was accepted for inclusion on the National Historic Register. Then followed two massive factory buildings in which it was Milton's dream to provide working and/or living space for artists and small businesses: the unique Arts and Industry building, and several years later, the contemporary Eastworks. After this, Milton went on to create beautiful landscape projects, each one a group of artful settings



and beautiful homes by local designers, including Woodbrook and Maple Ridge in Northampton. In each of his projects, Milton's imaginative design and his personal sense of purpose made a mark on the aesthetic landscape of the Pioneer Valley.



Milton was predeceased by his parents and by his sister Georgine. He is survived by his wife, Georgia Pugh Howard, and their son, Daniel Sanat Howard of Hatfield; his daughter Brita Howard of New Mexico; his son Theodore Schroeder and wife Dana of California; and his son Eric Howard and wife Cheryl of Colorado. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Timothy Schroeder, and Allison Shrestha and her husband Umesh, of California.



Milton has donated his body to the Tufts University Medical School Gift Fund Program.



The family wishes to express their gratitude to the staffs of the Cooley Dickinson/Mass General Cancer Center, the Northampton Veteran's Administration, Linda Manor of Leeds, and Dr. Hanno Muellner of Williamsburg.



A memorial service will be held at a later date. If you wish to make a contribution in Milton's memory, please consider a gift to the Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence, 220 Main St., Northampton, MA.





