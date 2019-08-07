Miriam Lew Fishbaine (1932 - 2019)
Service Information
Ascher Zimmerman Funeral Home, Inc.
44 Sumner Avenue
Springfield, MA
01108
(413)-734-5229
Graveside service
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
1:15 PM
Hebrew Cemetery
North King St.
Northampton, MA
Obituary
Miriam (Lew) Fishbaine passed away Wednesday August 5th. She was born in 1932 in Ukraine, and immigrated to Brooklyn after WWII. Miriam went on to be a teacher of health and history. At age 50, she became a Physician's Assistant. Miriam was a world traveler, as well as a lover of art, music, dance, and her grandchildren. She had an amazing life full of love. Miriam is survived by her three children: Dina (Bob), Benjamin (Wendy), and David (Kate) and her five beautiful grandchildren Ruby, Sophie, Elena, Daniel, and Madeline. Her graveside service will be Wednesday August 7th at 1:15 PM at the Hebrew Cemetery on North King St. in Northampton. For further information, please visit ascherzimmerman.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
