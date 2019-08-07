Miriam (Lew) Fishbaine passed away Wednesday August 5th. She was born in 1932 in Ukraine, and immigrated to Brooklyn after WWII. Miriam went on to be a teacher of health and history. At age 50, she became a Physician's Assistant. Miriam was a world traveler, as well as a lover of art, music, dance, and her grandchildren. She had an amazing life full of love. Miriam is survived by her three children: Dina (Bob), Benjamin (Wendy), and David (Kate) and her five beautiful grandchildren Ruby, Sophie, Elena, Daniel, and Madeline. Her graveside service will be Wednesday August 7th at 1:15 PM at the Hebrew Cemetery on North King St. in Northampton. For further information, please visit ascherzimmerman.com.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019