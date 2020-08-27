Moira Francette Brady had a deep appreciation for the natural world, poetry, music and the cartoons in the New Yorker, and was curious about the unfamiliar. Patient and observant, she could capture the form of a mountain range or slinking cat in a single pencil stroke. Moira's life demonstrates a tremendous amount of perseverance, and also of adventure: born to Anna Josephine (Damush) Brady and John Leo Brady at Camp Kilmer Army Base in New Jersey, Moira spent her formative years living in New Jersey, Texas, Massachusetts, and Germany. Anna Josephine's passion for travel, a VW bus, and some very efficient packing took the eleven-person family camping all over the United States including Alaska. Moira loved these trips and used the long car rides as an opportunity to hone her ability to completely absorb herself in a book, to the extent that talking to her while she was reading was about as interactive as talking to a wall! After graduating high school, Moira was, for two years, a member of the first class at Rutgers University to admit women before transferring to conservatory to study 'cello. To Moira, it was of utmost importance that she be able to support any dependents before she started another family, so after a decade of diligent pursuit of music, she turned to psychology, to which she was, due to her empathy and EQ, exceptionally well suited. Around this time, she met her husband, E Lary Grossman at the music library of Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. After the birth of their child, Lucy, a few years before the turn of the millennium, Moira left the VAMC in Leeds and continued her own psychology practice in Longmeadow and Hatfield. An outstanding parent, Moira was well able to relate to children and adults both, and treated all animals and plants with kindness and compassion. Moira passed away in Hatfield on Monday August 24, 2020 at age 65, and is survived by her husband, E Lary Grossman, daughter Lucy Grossman, siblings Marian, John, Anna, Siobhan, David, Brigitta, and Mark, their families, and many friends. She is predeceased by her parents and brother, Senan. Her explicit wish is to be remembered not in sadness, but with joy and reflection. In memory of Moira, please do a good deed. Due to Covid-19 and Moira's wishes, there will be a Memorial Concert in the future. Lary and Lucy would expressly like to thank Moira's extraordinary aide, Mary, from CDH VNA & Hospice and Bob Graham of Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Easthampton who has been entrusted with Moira's care and services



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store