Moira Jean Maguire, age 55 of Pleasant Street in Easthampton, died Tuesday November 3, 2020 at her residence after a sudden illness. She was born on February 24, 1965 and is the daughter of Patricia A. (Shanahan) Merry and Thomas P. Maguire.
Moira was raised in Little Rock, Arkansas and graduated from Saint Mary's High School there. She then went on to continue her education receiving her Bachelors Degree in History from George Washington University in Washington, DC in 1988, Masters Degree in History from Northeastern in Boston, MA in 1993 and her Doctorate of Philosophy History from American University in Washington, DC in 2000. While working on her Doctorate Degree, Moira spent six years living in Ireland from 1994-2000. Her original research project was published in January 2010 " Precarious Childhood in Post Independence Ireland", and was a researcher connected with the Ryan Report that was issued in Ireland in 2009.
Moira also had many other writings and research topics published as articles, and was viewed as an expert in her field. Her research directly contributed to connecting families that had been separated for decades.
She started her teaching career with the University of Arkansas in Little Rock from 2000-2015, moving to Schenectady, NY in 2015 to be Dean of Liberal Arts there before moving to western MA to become Dean of Social Sciences for Holyoke Community College.
Moira was very passionate and caring. Through her teaching career, as well as her roles in administration, her students came first. From teaching in the classroom, to organizing drives to provide essentials such as backpacks and supplies, Moira truly cared about the success and well being of her students. She was also very involved in her community, volunteering her time to the local food pantries, and homeless shelters.
Moira is survived by her loving parents; Patricia Merry, Thomas Maguire and his wife Meg, sisters; Ann and her husband Billy, Erin and her husband Eric,and Kathleen, brothers; Michael, Eric, Tom and wife Patty. Moira was predeceased by her step father Dexter Merry. We would also be remiss not to include her cats; Buster, Huck, Harry, Bob and Maggie along with many other family members and friends. She will be dearly missed by all who had the pleasure to have had Moira in their life.
Due to the Covid 19 restrictions at this time, a Celebration of Moira's Life will be scheduled at a later date and time to be announced. Memorials in her name are requested to; FuRRR Feline Rescue, 73 Pickering Road Unit 99, Rochester, NH. 03839
The GRAHAM FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 18 Adams Street, Easthampton, MA. 01027, has honorably and proudly been entrusted with Moira's arrangements. For online condolences, please visit rwgrahamfuneralhome.com