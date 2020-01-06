Guest Book View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Funeral service 11:00 AM St. John's Episcopal Church Northampton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Molly (McCaslin) Jahnige Robinson, Girl Scout Troop leader and teacher of statistics at Smith College, died peacefully on January 5, at home in Ashfield, Massachusetts.



She was born in Cleveland OH on July 8, 1936. Her primary and secondary education was taken at Laurel School in Cleveland, where she won the prize for excellence in mathematics. She attended Swarthmore and Pomona colleges and earned her masters degree in education at Claremont University in California.



She met Tom Jahnige while teaching in California. They were married in 1962, and she gave birth to Mary Katherine in 1964. A year later, Tom joined the faculty at Smith College, and the family moved to the Northampton area. Their son Paul John was born in 1967 at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.



Tom died after a long illness in 1973. Ten years later Molly married Don Robinson and became step-mother to his sons, John Samuel and David Wynn. Molly and Don are the grandparents of seven: Katherine's son Bailey, John's sons Isamu and Issei, David's daughter Elissa, and Paul's children Sage, Sierra and Skye.



Molly taught fourth grade and elementary school math in California. Later, when she and Tom moved to Northampton, she became a lecturer in statistics at Smith College. She retired from Smith in 2004.



In 2005 Molly published her book, "Rachel's War." Based loosely on her personal experience and using pseudonyms for herself and two older sisters, the book focuses on how her family coped during World War II with the absence of their father. A fifth grade reader in Northampton found "excitement in every chapter!" Another commented that it was "not only a great read but a history lesson you'll enjoy."



Throughout her adult life, Molly was active in community affairs. She was elected to serve on local and regional school committees. She was director of the Sunday school program at St. John's Episcopal Church in Northampton. She helped to organize a program aimed at preparing young girls from East Harlem, New York City, for college.



Her greatest love, however, was leading a succession of Girl Scout troops, empowering girls from first grade through high school.



She was also a dedicated home-maker. Homes in Williamsburg and Ashfield and her vacation home on St. John, US Virgin Islands, became havens she loved to share with family and friends.



Funeral services will be held on Saturday, January 11, at 11 a.m. at St. John's Episcopal Church in Northampton. Burial will be in the springtime at Norton Hill Cemetery in Ashfield.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Girls Scouts of Central and Western Mass, in Holyoke, or St John's Episcopal Church, Northampton.



