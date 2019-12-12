Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Molly May Robinson. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Celebration of Life 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 View Map Send Flowers Obituary





Molly arrived in the states as a passenger on the Queen Mary. She loved to sew and was also a great cook. Plus, she was an avid knitter, skier, golfer, camper, and...surprisingly for someone from England...a Red Sox fan.



Molly worked at the Amherst Regional High School for many years. She will be remembered for her tireless and meticulous work in processing hundreds of college applications for high school seniors, while at the same time supporting the guidance counselors.



Molly is survived by daughter Pamela (Robinson) White and husband Tom White, daughter Lynn (Robinson) Watson and husband Gary Watson; grandchildren, Kristin Pettus and Megan White, step-grandson Cliff Watson; plus her many nephews and nieces, all of whom she loved deeply. Molly's first great grandchild, Connor, is scheduled to arrive in March 2020.



Molly was pre-deceased by her husband Wilfred, who passed away in 2014, and her brother William (Bill) Kenzie, who passed away in 2009.



Please join us in celebrating her life on Monday, December 16th, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. at the Douglass Funeral Home in Amherst, MA. Burial will follow at the North Amherst Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Lewy Body Dementia Association at



Many thanks to the staff in the Dharma Unit at The Center for Extended Care in Amherst. And thanks also to the Cooley Dickinson VNA Hospice. They both provided great care and comfort to Molly and her family.



Memorial register at

