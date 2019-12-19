Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mona H. Sprecker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Mona H. Sprecker was born in Jonesboro, Arkansas, Sept. 24, 1930. She grew up in Buffalo, NY during the era of Debutant balls, coming-out parties, Tommy Dorsey and Benny Goodman. She passed away from complications from Alzheimer's Disease on Nov 27th at The Atrium in Agawam with her family and beloved dog, Katie, by her side.



After graduating from the prestigious Buffalo Seminary School for Girls and 2 years of college in Millbrook , NY, she returned to Buffalo to work at a bank - her first real job and a tremendous source of pride giving her an insight to the world of finance that often benefited the many volunteer / nonprofit organizations she worked with years later.



She met Don Sprecker in Buffalo and married him the day after he graduated from the University of Buffalo's Medical College. They settled In Springfield, MA while Don interned at Mercy Hospital where their 1st daughter was born. It was during a stint as a visiting intern at Cooley Dickinson Hospital that they discovered Northampton and moved into a house on Prospect St that was suited perfectly to accommodate a family home and a Doctor's office.



Mona loved Northampton! She loved being able to walk downtown to pay the bills in person. She loved being on a first name basis with so many people in town. She and Don joined Edwards Church and she made lifelong friends with many of the congregation. Her second daughter and a son were born at Cooley Dickinson as she fully embraced motherhood. Originally a stay-at-home-mom she was devoted to the family but still found time to volunteer for a number of causes.



She introduced the family to skiing and as a family they spent winter weekends and school vacations at Berkshire Snow Basin. She joined the Ski Patrol and then took on weekday patrol duty as well as on the weekends. In the non-winter season she was off with her family camping and climbing in the White Mtns, Green Mtns and Rockies - often encouraging the straggler w/ songs, poems and promises of, "We're almost there". Other family adventures included canoeing the lakes in Minnesota, camping on an island in Lake Winnepausaki, spending a week on the beaches of Nantucket and numerous other outdoor activities.



At any one time she was an active volunteer / participant in: Edwards Church, Girl Scouts, the Red Cross, Hospice, the Conservation Commission, The Survival Center and more. After her sister died in 1978 she returned to start and become the Founding President of Hampshire County Hospice in the early 80's.



A huge fan of craft work she took classes from her friend Ruth Dutton and at the Hill Institute - learning to paint, quilt, basket weave, spin yarn and weave cloth on a loom. She later taught weaving at Historic Deerfield Village where she worked for years as a tour guide, She took woodworking classes at the Hill institute and made herself a dresser, side tables, carved a mirror frame and created numerous other items of furniture for the house.



As the kids grew older she went back to school to get a Bachelors in Education at UMass and a Master's in Educational Psychology from AIC. She taught and tutored for years and when that career path had run it's course she became a guide at Historic Deerfield - another job she loved! It was at Historic Deerfield that she realized her memory was failing her as she no longer had total recall of the encyclopedia of facts and background information that she'd been reciting for years.



Mona loved to travel, her adventures took her to England, Scotland, New Guinea, Nepal, Africa, New Zealand and brought her new friends that she stayed in touch with for as long as she could remember. In town she renewed her membership with Fort Nightly and actively participated in LIR for years.



Predeceased by her sister, Mary Hammerly Perkins and nephew, Ralph Perkins; her parents Adelaide and Jack Otto; her step-brother John Otto; her biological father, Tom Hammerly, and her ex-husband Don Sprecker. She leaves behind her daughters, Terry of W. Hatfield, SandraLeigh of Lempster, NH, son, Spencer of Guilford, CT, and the sweetheart of her life her dog, Katie-Scarlett. She apologizes to those who hadn't heard from her in awhile and wondered where she'd disappeared to. She wondered herself.



The family wants to thank all those that helped Mona and her family on this challenging journey, especially the women of the Atriums A Wing, they were invaluable in helping both Mona and her family during this inevitable but nevertheless difficult transition. There is no memorial planned to date but the family is hoping to have a gathering to remember Mona in the Spring perhaps around Mothers Day. Memorial contributions can be made to Hampshire County Hospice, Alzheimer's.org or to a .

