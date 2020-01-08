Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Monique Rowland. View Sign Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Funeral service 11:00 AM Sacred Heart Church 99 King Street Northampton , MA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Monique Rowland, age 96, of Northampton, Massachusetts, died in the early hours of December 28, 2019 at her home in the Lathrop Community, in the presence of her loving children. She was born in Brest, France on June 8, 1923, the first daughter of Dr. Lucien and Yvonne Leblanc. Monique was brought up in Rabat, Morocco where her father practiced medicine. She met her husband, the late Colonel Henry C. Rowland, Jr. during World War II and was married in Rabat. She returned to the United States with him and spent her married life traveling the world as an army wife with her family of six children. Henry and Monique retired in Southern France after many years with the U.S. Embassy. They eventually returned to the US to be closer to their children.



Besides traveling, Monique loved above all else spending time with her six children, eight grandchildren, and nine great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her husband Henry, her sister Nicole, and her brothers Bernard and Jean Pierre. Monique is survived by her children Damaris, Henry and his wife Silvia, Elizabeth and her husband George Pataki, Christine and her husband Dr. Herbert William Copeland, Philip, and Tessa and her husband Andrew Farnsworth.



The funeral service will be held on January 11, 2020 at 11 am at Sacred Heart Church, 99 King Street, Northampton with burial to follow in June 2020 at Arlington Cemetery where she will rest in peace next to her husband. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northampton Survival Center which Monique supported each year.



Ahearn Funeral Home



413-587-0044

