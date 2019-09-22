Muriel Georgette Daniello, died on September 20th in Englewood, Florida, at the age of 96. Born February 5, 1923, she was the daughter of the late Joel L. and Lydia B. (Peloquin) Bernier. She was predeceased by her husband, Dr. Robert J. Daniello in 2009, her brother Joel L. Bernier Jr. in 2002 and her son, Michael in 1952.
She was a lifelong Easthampton resident and was known for her love of fashion. She loved her home and took great pride and pleasure in creating her seasonal decorations. She attended the former Notre Dame School, and graduated from the former St. Michael's High School and Northampton Commercial College. Prior to her marriage, she was employed as a secretary at General Electric and Williston Academy.
She is survived by her three children, Roberta Daniello Krajci and her husband Joseph of Fairfield, CT., Peter R. Daniello and his wife, Mary Lee of Northampton, Michele Jawitz and her husband, Michael of Englewood, Florida, her brother, Rene H. Bernier of Bethel, CT., four grandchildren, Andrea Krajci McDermott, Patrick J. Krajci, Robert J. Daniello, and Danielle Jacapraro, and three great-grandchildren, several cousins, a niece, and three nephews.
There will be no calling hours. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the at heart.org or Tidewell Hospice at tidewellhopsice.org.
