Myron L. Stein (Mike to his friends) died at home in Amherst on September 16, 2020 at age 92. Born in New York City on August 17, 1928 to Simon and Rose Stein, Mike graduated from Brown University in 1948 and from NYU's Bellevue College of Medicine in 1952. After serving in the U.S. Army Medical Corps and completing Residencies in Psychiatry and Child Psychiatry, Mike devoted his professional life to teaching, consulting, and private practice. He was Assistant Professor of Child Psychiatry at Cornell Medical School and SUNY Syracuse. In 1965, he helped found the Center for Preventive Psychiatry in White Plains, NY and served as its Associate Director until 1973.



Mike moved with his family to Amherst in 1974 and enjoyed life in a college town. He consulted for Pioneer Valley hospitals and mental health clinics as well as for Amherst and Northampton schools. Mike enjoyed skiing, sailing, reading, and swimming (which he did regularly until age 90). He is survived by his wife Iso, sons Geoff (and wife Patricia), Alex (and wife Amy), and Andrew (and wife Arpine), and grandson Ian. Donations in his memory can be made to Amherst's Hospice of the Fisher Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store