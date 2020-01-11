Myron (Myke) Searle 96, of Southampton died peacefully on Wednesday January 8, 2020. Born in Westfield on March 24, 1923, Myke was the son of Edward C. Sr. and Lizelle Hill Searle. He graduated of Westfield High School, where he enjoyed playing clarinet in a Swing Band. Afterwards he traveled to Glendale, CA to study aircraft mechanics, and later served the Navy in WWII, as a aircraft mechanic. Myke, while in Glendale, was inspired by his friend and famous NASCAR and motorcycle racer Joe Weatherly. While in the Navy, he rode his 1938 Harley Davidson Police Interceptor back and forth between Norman Naval Base in Ok., Norfolk Naval Base in VA, and the farm in Southampton. WWII ended and Myke sold his Harley to buy a ring for Jewell Dobbs from Allen, Ok and they were married. Myke and the family moved to Yucaipa, CA in 1954, where he supervised a rocket motor test site in Mentone, CA for Grand Central Rocket and later Lockheed. Back to Southampton in 1962, he worked with his brother Edward and David Parsons on Wolf Hill Farm. A new milking barn was built for herd expansion and later Myke was honored as Farmer of the Year by Governor Francis Sargent in 1970.
Myke served as President of Western Mass Model T Club for 14 years after retirement. He loved his family, friends, motorcycles, antique cars, animals, and the farm.
Myke is survived by one son Loyd Searle of Arlington, MA and one daughter Marianne Henry and husband Jim of Southampton, two grandchildren Steven and Sarah Henry. Besides his wife of 62 years he was predeceased by one brother Edward C. Jr and one sister Mary Carroll. A special appreciation for Brenda for all her loving care over the past year and for staff and friends at Christopher Heights. In keeping with Myke's wishes, services and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his memory to the Salvation Army. Mitchell Funeral Home of Easthampton is in charge of arrangements. www.mitchellcofuneralhome.com
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 11, 2020