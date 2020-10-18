1/
Myrtle Kuczenski
1921 - 2020
Myrtle Kuczenski, ninety-nine years of age, of Northampton, passed away peacefully on Saturday October 17th at Linda Manor Extended Care Facility.

She was born in Northampton on February 2, 1921 to the late Thomas and Leokadia (Kwiatowski) Kuczenski. Myrtle was a graduate of Northampton High School class of 1939, and later when on to work for the Northampton State Hospital where she was an assistant to the Superintendent for forty-seven years before her retirement. She was a communicant of the former St. John Cantius Church. Myrtle was a very active lady; always on the go doing various things, she was everybody's friend and will be sadly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sister; Laura Strojny, and her loving nephew and caregiver; Tom Strojny, both of Northampton.

Besides her parents she was predeceased by her brother-in-law, Bronislaw "Bruno" Strojny.

All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

DROZDAL FUNERAL HOME of Northampton has been entrusted with her services. For more information, please visit Drozdalfuneralhome.com

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Oct. 18, 2020.
