Nancy A. Molitoris, 84, of Park Hill Rd., Easthampton passed away on Friday, November 29 at the home of her daughter in Westfield. She was the daughter of Donald and Ruth (Knowlton) Outhuse. She was born in Northampton on July 21, 1935. She was raised in Williamsburg next-door to her lifelong friend Jean York. Nancy graduated with an Associate's Degree from Green Mountain College. She also received a Bachelor's of Science Degree from Tufts University in early childhood/ kindergarten teaching. After graduation she taught for a short time in the Greenfield School System. She married the love of her life, James G. Molitoris in 1963, they resided in Easthampton, and shared over 55 years together, until his passing in 2018.



Nancy worked side-by-side with her beloved husband at the Molitoris Orchards for many years. She was a devoted member of the Easthampton Congregational Church where she loved to sing in the choir. She was very involved with various committees at the church. This is where she made many cherished memories and shared many laughs with the "Tea Ladies". She also enjoyed stamping and creating cards and she had an extreme love of cookbooks. Nancy will always be remembered for the vast love of her family. She enjoyed spending quality time with her children, grandchildren and a great grandchild. Nancy was always at the center of preparing many wonderful family meals with her large collection of kitchen gadgets and appliances. From time to time she was known to enjoy a glass of port wine while watching her cooking shows and her all-time favorite show "American Pickers".



She will be dearly missed by her sons; Steven Molitoris of Guilford VT and James and his wife Wendy Molitoris of Easthampton, she also leaves her daughter Susan and her husband William Guertin of Westfield. She was a loving and proud grandmother to Steven Jr., James Jr. with his wife Clarissa and Tyler with his wife Randi Mae. She was a great grandmother to Jameson and soon to be her great grandson Colton. Nancy leaves one brother James Othuse of Omaha, Nebraska. She was predeceased by her sisters Elaine and Barbara, she also leaves several nieces and nephews.



The family invites everyone to meet them at the Congregational Church in Easthampton at 12 noon on Thursday, December 5th, with a service in church beginning at 1 PM. A fellowship reception will follow in the church hall.



The burial of her and her husband's cremains will be interred in the spring at the Brookside Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice or her church the Easthampton Congregational Church.



The Boucher - O'Brien Funeral Home entrusted with her cremation and her services.

