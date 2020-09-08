1/1
Nancy Anne Curtis
Nancy Anne Curtis passed away at home on September 5, 2020 with her family at her bedside. She was born at home on May 30th, 1937, a daughter of Forrest and Anna Ballou Curtis. She served in the United States Air Force after High School and graduated from North Adams State Teacher's College in 1963. She began her teaching career on Martha's Vineyard and after she earned her Master's Degree and CAGS, the rest of her career was focused on Special Education.

She leaves a daughter, Gayle Gagnon, and three sisters; Mary Jane Miller, Naomi B. Sturtevant and Sarah J Prince. She was predeceased by her brother, John. She will be greatly missed by her 3 granddaughters and their families and her many beloved nieces and nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends. She will be remembered for her generosity to all.

A committal service for the family will be held at the East Street(Bofat) Cemetery on Saturday, Sept. 19 at 1 PM. Memorial gifts may be made to Chesterfield Congregational Church, P. O. Box 56, Chesterfield MA 01012 or East Street Cemetery Ass'n, care of Nancy Boyle, P.O.Box 15, Chesterfield, MA 01012.

Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 8, 2020.
