Nancy B. (Warme) Peterson, 82, died on April 30, 2019 at her home at Rock Ridge Community, Northampton, MA where she has lived since 2016 and formerly resided in Raynham and Cape Cod.



Born on July 3, 1936 in Brockton, MA, she was the daughter of Arnold and Dorothy (Nevens) Warme. She was raised in West Bridgewater and a graduate of West Bridgewater High School. After high school she worked as the secretary for the Chief of the Southeast Massachusetts Civil Defense Agency and then was hired as the secretary to the Chief Nurse at the Brockton VA Hospital. At the age of 31 she decided to become an elementary school teacher and enrolled at Bridgewater State College where she earned the degrees of BA and Ma in elementary education and graduated with high Honors. She taught for 28 years in the Taunton School System in the Kindergarten, First and Second Grades, introducing new concepts of reading and math for the elementary grades, she retired in 2000.



Nancy and her husband Richard eventually settled in Centerville on Cape Cod in their retirement and lived in Centerville. Nancy became an active volunteer at the First Lutheran Church in Barnstable. She and her husband also renovated homes where she utilized her talents as an interior decorator and Richard made the necessary improvements. She was married on May 15, 1960 to Richard W. Peterson they have shared 59 years of love with each other. She leaves her two daughters Karen Peterson of Holyoke, Karla Morrison of Tucson AZ and two beloved grandchildren Alyssa Morrison and Fletcher Peterson. Nancy is survived by her two brothers Walter and Arnold Warme and two sisters Pat Cornetta and Norma Theriault.



A Memorial Service will be held on Friday June 14 at 2 PM at the First Lutheran Church 1663 Main St Rt 6A in Barnstable, MA 02668 all are welcome, please be aware of heavy traffic on the Cape bridges and plan accordingly for travel. In Leu of flowers donations may be made to the Knitting and Quilting Group at the First Lutheran Church or to the Gardens Memory Unit at Rockridge. The Williamsburg was entrusted with her cremation and arrangements.

