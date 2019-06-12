Nancy (Cummings) Chamberlin, 88, died on February 11, 2019 in Norwich, CT.
She was born December 22, 1930, to Maurice and Ruth (Strong) Cummings in Amherst, Massachusetts, moved to Loudon, NH and graduated from Concord High School, NH.
She met Robert Ballou Chamberlin working at The Fish and Game Department, NH. They married in Amherst, MA in 1948.
She was a preschool teacher in Wayne, PA, Bristol, NH and Concord, NH and earned an Early Child Education degree at Franconia College in NH. She created a nature preschool day camp in Concord, NH.
Nance was predeceased by her husband, Bob, and her brother Peter Cummings.
She is survived by children Susan Chamberlin and husband Dave Wilbur, Doug Chamberlin and wife Barbara Lehn, Scott Chamberlin and wife Karen Benjamin, Martie Alexander and husband John, sister-in-law Bonnie Cummings and her family, and six grandchildren.
Celebration of life services will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2pm at First Baptist Church, 434 North Pleasant Street, Amherst, MA.
A future private burial will be at North Branch Cemetery in Middlesex, VT.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to any children's charity.
For more info or shared memories: dignitymemorial.com
Published in Amherst Bulletin on June 12, 2019