Service Information Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-587-0044 Calling hours 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Ahearn Funeral Home 783 Bridge Road Northampton , MA 01060

Nancy Dickinson-talented artist, sister, wife and our beloved mother-passed away August 12, 2019.



The former Nancy Bacon Willenbecher, born August 12, 2019, daughter of Geneva and John Willenbecher, spent her childhood in Macungie, PA in their little farmhouse playing and inventing games with her younger brother, John (or "Jackie" as she called him then). These days of imagination would serve as the inspiration for much of her artwork in the years to come.



From there, Nancy graduated from Moravian Academy, Bethlehem, PA in 1952, then went on to Brown University to major in Art. After graduating from Brown in 1956, she was accepted into the Rhode Island School of Design's two year Master of Fine Arts program



While at Brown, she met her husband, our dad, Joseph C. Dickinson ('54). They dated during her last years at Brown and throughout her masters program, getting married on August 23, 1958.



Settling down in Leeds with Joe, Nancy started on her first major art project: her family. (And we were pieces of work, for sure!) Nina, Jay, John, Wright and Julie were all born in the next six years...while mom transformed our farmhouse into a beautiful, welcoming home.



As we grew, Nancy started seriously using her artistic creativity. She learned how to weld, carve and also cast bronze and she created a series of life sized sculptures. She earned a highly coveted grant to attend the MacDowell Artist Colony in Peterborough, NH and began to earn commissions and hold a series of shows across western MA.



In addition to her children and her art, she also had a small business (literally) named Tiddly Products Inc., which manufactured doll-house-sized baked goods for various toy stores and retail outfits.



But what earned Nancy her well known title as "The Acorn Lady" was the most all-encompassing, fantastical project of her life: The Acorn People. She lovingly built the Acorn community from the forest ?oor up: crafting the people, their homes, their possessions straight from nature itself. Each diorama, photo or water color gives the viewer an intimate glimpse of Acorn life-taming squirrels, ice skating over a pond of minnows or even forest fairies.



Nancy felt strongly that the Acorn people were the best ambassadors for nature and the love it inspires. She generously donated displays and dioramas wherever she could: Leeds Elementary School, The Forbes Library, the Hitchcock Center for Environmental Studies, Baystate Medical, the Lincoln Nursery School at deCordova Museum and the Lincoln, MA library.



Preceded in death by her husband, Joe, Nancy is survived by her brother, John Willenbecher, and his husband Jean-Patrice Marandel.



Nancy will live on in her children and grandchildren: Nina and her husband, Cliff Lesher, and their children, Harry, Annie, Emily, Lois and Claire; Jay and his children Sophie and Lilly; John and his wife Lorie; Wright and his wife, Shari, and their children Sam, Natalie and Henry; and Julie and her husband, Rick Kelleher, and their children Liam and Richard.



Mom, we love and thank you.



Donations in Nancy's memory can be made to the Hill Institute, 83 Pine St Florence, MA 01062.



We'd love for you to get to know the Acorn people more: please check out mom's website



www.nancydickinson.net



Calling hours will be held Thursday, August 22 from 4PM-7PM at the Ahearn Funeral Home at 783 Bridge Rd, Northampton.



413-587-0044

