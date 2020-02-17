Nancy E. (Will) Bombard, 75, of South Hadley, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born in Holyoke, on September 23, 1944. A daughter of the late Margaret (Kmelius) and Albin J. Will.
Nancy was educated in the Holyoke school system and was employed as an insurance underwriter for many years with Insurance Innovaters. She enjoyed reading, gardening, watching wildlife in her backyard and spending time with her cats, Josie and Smokey.
Nancy leaves her daughter: Debra Bombard and her wife, Cheryl Stevens of Easthampton, her sister, Kathleen Will (Mike) and brother, Peter Will (Donna) of Belchertown.
She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Curto, her sons, Dean Bombard in 1962 and Frankie Valenti in 1995.
Memorial contributions can be made to Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union St., Springfield, MA 01105
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020