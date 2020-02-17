Nancy E. Bombard

Guest Book
  • "I worked with Nancy at the insurance company about 39 years..."
    - Theresa Morse
  • "We will all miss you Nancy. Thank you for being our friend...."
    - Corey Gamache
  • "NANCY HAS TAKEN HER LAST JOURNEY TO MEET HER CREATOR. SHE..."
  • "May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow."
    - Deb Metras
Service Information
New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC
25 Mill Street
Springfield, MA
01108
(141)-373-31522
Obituary
Nancy E. (Will) Bombard, 75, of South Hadley, passed away on Saturday, February 8, 2020, surrounded by her beloved family. She was born in Holyoke, on September 23, 1944. A daughter of the late Margaret (Kmelius) and Albin J. Will.

Nancy was educated in the Holyoke school system and was employed as an insurance underwriter for many years with Insurance Innovaters. She enjoyed reading, gardening, watching wildlife in her backyard and spending time with her cats, Josie and Smokey.

Nancy leaves her daughter: Debra Bombard and her wife, Cheryl Stevens of Easthampton, her sister, Kathleen Will (Mike) and brother, Peter Will (Donna) of Belchertown.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank Curto, her sons, Dean Bombard in 1962 and Frankie Valenti in 1995.

Memorial contributions can be made to Dakin Humane Society, 171 Union St., Springfield, MA 01105

New England Funeral & Cremation Center has been entrusted with her care. Visit www.nefcc.net
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Feb. 17, 2020
