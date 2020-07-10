Nancy Fairchild Esty, age 86, died at her home in Amherst, MA on July 7, 2020. The daughter of Harry Fairchild and Dorothea Dorman Fairchild, Nancy was born on April 28, 1934 at her home in Upper Montclair, NJ. According to her brother Jack, Nancy was lovingly placed in a dresser drawer, which served as her makeshift cradle.
Nancy graduated from Wilmington Friends School in 1952 and earned her B.A. from Mount Holyoke College in 1956, majoring in Political Science and Russian. While at Mount Holyoke, her courtship with Amherst College student and future husband Charles Esty flourished, including picnics and outings at the Esty family home in the Notch in Amherst, conveniently located between both colleges.
Nancy and Chuck lived in Simsbury, CT when their four children were young. Both parents were active in the life of the community, volunteering for scouting, sports and church. In 1975 they moved to Wolfeboro, NH to serve as resident faculty members at Brewster Academy. Nancy taught Latin, Geography, and English as a Second Language and also served as a dorm mother.
In 1985, Chuck and Nancy returned to Amherst, where she was again an active volunteer for church, gave rides for seniors, volunteered in the library, and taught English as a Second Language at Amherst High School. In 1994 Nancy and Chuck retired to Bristol, RI, where they enjoyed sailing and tennis. Following Chuck's death, Nancy spent several more years in Bristol before returning to Amherst once more, becoming a resident of Applewood Retirement Community in 2012.
A fierce and competent competitor in tennis, badminton, paddle tennis and cribbage, Nancy was known for her sharp wit and unexpected zingers. She was a voracious reader and a lifelong learner. This eclectic knowledge helped her complete the crossword puzzles she loved and fill in the blanks in conversations with arcane information.
She is survived by her brother, Jack Fairchild, and her four children: Catherine Esty Wejchert of Byfield MA, Robert Esty of Rocky Point NC, William Esty of Ithaca NY, and Thomas Esty of New Gloucester ME, as well as seven grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles Esty on November 18, 2004.
Due to the Covid pandemic, plans for a memorial service will be made in the future. Those wishing to honor her life may make a donation in her memory to Wilmington Friends School, 101 School Rd., Wilmington, DE 19803 or a charity of your choice
Memorial register at www.douglassfuneral.com