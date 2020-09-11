Nanch H. Reil, died Sunday August 30, 2020, at Cooley Dickinson Hospital, at the age of 77.
Nancy was the daughter of the late Zigmund and Stasia {Pliska} Borowski.
Nancy spent her entire life caring for her family and working on the family farm raising vegetables for many of the area stores and markets.
Nancy is survived by her daughter Sylvia McMahon of Bernardston, her son Richard of Northampton, brother's Eugene, Edwin and Chester and his wife Nancy Borowski, all of Northampton, her sister Cynthia and husband Ronald Lashway of Amherst; her grandchildren Shauna, Andrew, Alex and Emily and several nieces and nephews. Her son Roger and brother Charles predeceased her.
Nancy will be deeply missed by her brother's and sister.
Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to the Food Bank of Western Mass.
