Nancy J. Cavanaugh died on March 9, 2019 at Care One in Northampton. She was born in Holyoke on July 3, 1937 to the late William and Ethel Jubinville. Nancy Graduated from Holyoke High School in 1954 and then attended the Cooley Dickinson School of Nursing, graduating in 1957. In the same year, she married her husband, Philip J. Cavanaugh, Sr. Nancy spent the next 40 years working as a nurse in the Amherst-Northampton area, but even though she was a long-time Amherst resident, her heart never left Smith's Ferry, Holyoke.
Nancy always looked forward to her annual family trips to Cape Cod. She also enjoyed writing, drawing, painting, and playing the piano - which she did for her entire life.Nancy leaves behind her sons, David of Amherst, Glenn of Hadley, and Brian of Amherst, her granddaughter Charity Robinson and husband Donald her great grandchildren Ava and Trevor, and several nieces and nephews. Nancy is predeceased by her husband Philip Sr., in 2005, son, Philip Jr., in 2018 her brothers, William Jubinville and Robert Jubinville, Sr., and her sister, Ethel Sears.
Calling hours will be Thursday, March 14, 2019 from 4-7pm at the Douglass Funeral Service in Amherst. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, March 15, at 10:00am at St. Brigid's Church in Amherst, with burial to follow at St. Brigid's Cemetery in Hadley.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019