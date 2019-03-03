Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy J. Searle. View Sign

Belchertown- Nancy J. Searle, 73, passed away at home on February 25, 2019 after a courageous ten-year battle with complications from a failing liver. Born November 21, 1945 in Dedham, Ma, she was the daughter of the late Arthur and Ruth (Cedar) Koe.



In her youth she was an athlete excelling at basketball, field hockey, and tennis. Her love of basketball endured throughout her life and she enjoyed watching the Umass and Uconn women's games.



Although she grew up near the city of Boston, Nancy was a country girl at heart. While earning a degree in Animal Science from the University of Massachusetts she met and married her husband, Dick, and together they realized a dream of owning a small farm. Through the years they tended to a variety of animals at Paradise Farm including horses which they used for trail riding and gymkhanas.



Nancy touched many lives through her work with 4-H, both in her role as a County Extension Agent, and as a volunteer leader of her own club The B'town Bunnies. She began her career as a 4-H agent in 1977 and was the founder of many popular programs including the statewide rabbit workshop and the New England 4-H Dog Camp. She served on numerous boards and advisory councils and was a member of the 3 County Fair Board of directors, The Hampshire County 4-H Fair Committee and the Belchertown Fair Committee. Her contributions to the 4-H program were recognized with the Distinguished Service Award for outstanding service as a 4-H agent and the Bertha L. Ezold Award for going above and beyond as a 4-H volunteer. Nancy lived her life in service to others, always putting the needs of others ahead of her own.



At home she raised rabbits, primarily English Spots and Cinnamons, and one of her proudest accomplishments was winning a national championship in 2013. She often brought her club members with her when she attended American Rabbit Breeders conventions around the country. Recognized as an expert in rabbit care, Nancy was also a published author. Her book Your Rabbit: A Kid's Guide to Raising and Showing was a way of sharing her vast knowledge. She also enjoyed raising chickens and selling the eggs locally.



She will be deeply missed by her husband of 52 years, Richard Searle, daughter Judi Searle and son Rick Searle. She also leaves her aunt Edla McKertick of Natick, cousin Mark McKertick of Boston, niece Melanie (Brady) Elliot of Connecticut, niece Kate Brady and nephew Phelan Brady of New Hampshire. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 am April 13 at the Belchertown United Church of Christ. Beers & Story Funeral Home of Belchertown was entrusted with the arrangements. For those wishing, donations may be made in her memory to the Hampshire County 4-H Advisory Council.

10 Maple Street

Belchertown , MA 01007

