First generation Canadian, born to Scottish immigrants, Nancy grew up in Glasgow and Toronto before making Amherst her home, after accompanying her then husband Fergus, to pursue studies at the University of Massachusetts.



A lover of travel and music, she cherished her many years working for Scandinavian Seminar and the Valley Light Opera, among other jobs and interests. Nancy pursued quieter endeavors after retirement such as writing, learning to quilt, and library-hopping in the hilltowns.



Nancy passed on a genuine appreciation of different cultures, and an impulse toward kindness, to her children John and Helen, of whom she was very proud. High spirited, she loved life itself, hanging on to enjoy it in whatever ways possible, right to the very end.



Nancy leaves her beloved children and their partners and children: John and Robin Clydesdale and Hailey Sousa; and Helen and Chris Clydesdale-Toone and Julia Toone. She also leaves her brother Jim Muir, extended family in Vancouver and Toronto Canada; her ex-husband and friends Fergus and Lynn Clydesdale; and friends Geraldine Kuzminski and Gordon Brown.



Nancy's family will gather privately to celebrate her life. Condolences may be sent to her children John and Helen at 361 West Pelham Rd., Shutesbury, MA 01072.



Nancy Jean Clydesdale, 81, died July 24, 2019, from organ failure, after attempting to recover from the removal of a pancreatic mass.

