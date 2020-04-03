Nancy Jean Podolak,, 68, passed away under Hospice Care in Edgewater Florida on March 20, 2020. She was born on February 23, 1952 to the late Charles Tudryn and Gladys (Baldyga) Tudryn. She was predeceased by her loving Husband Edwin Podolak and her loyal possum named Punk. She is survived by her daughters Holly Podolak, Heather Smith and her husband Eugene Smith; her grandchildren Avery smith and Ashley Deschenes and husband Chis; her great granddaughter Aurora Deschenes; her sister Genevieve Leveille; her brother and his wife Charlie and Dora Tudryn; her brother Donnie Tudryn and his children Donnie Jr. and Tammy; her best friends Vadja and Carla and her beloved dog Iris (aka Buddy). Nancy brought a special kind of joy to those around her. The sound of her laughter and her youthful hippy spirit will be cherished in the hearts of all those who truly knew and loved her. Private burial at the convenience of the family.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020