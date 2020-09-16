1/1
Nancy Lou Coates
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Lou Coates, 89, matriarch and past president of Sweet Adelines International, died gently on September 11, 2020 at her home in Northampton with her husband Gordon Coates by her side.

Born in 1931 in Clawson, Michigan, Nancy grew up with big family Thanksgivings, pies made by aunts, and bowling after dinner. In 1951, on a trip home from Michigan State University, she found herself squeezed next to a "nice-looking guy" on a crowded bus, and they talked all the way to her front door.

Nancy and Gordon married in 1953 and had three children: David, Wendy, and Beth. They moved often as the kids grew up, living in Illinois, Alabama, California, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. In California, Nancy discovered barbershop singing, and she sang with quartets and choruses in each new city, winning regional championships and going to international competitions. From 1972-1995, she served on the International Board of the Sweet Adelines, a world-wide women's barbershop singing organization, including two years as International President.

In 2005, Nancy and Gordon moved from Connecticut to an apartment in Northampton next to their daughter, Beth's, family. They hung their UConn Women Huskies flag by their door and passionately followed "the girls" through college and into the WNBA. There was always a fat book on the side table; in her last days she was reading a biography of John Adams.

She is survived by her husband Gordon; daughter Wendy Coates of New York City; daughter Elizabeth Coates and husband Bruce Finke of Northampton, MA; son David and wife Linda Coates (Teubner) of Euless, TX; grandchildren Emma Coates-Finke and spouse Grayson Lu of New York City, Daniel Coates-Finke and wife Aminah Zaghab of Washington, D.C., Samuel Coates-Finke of Northampton, Rebecca Coates-Finke of Northampton, Michael and wife Michelle Coates (Casey) of Lima, OH, Jessica Coates Favret and Tivon Favret of Columbus, OH, and Andy and Jennifer Coates (Holyfield) of Euless, TX; and great-grandchildren Maddie, Dax, Drew, Nathan, and Phoebe.

She will be missed by all.

Memorial gifts can be sent to the Sweet Adelines International Education fund, found at https://sweetadelines.com/GIVE.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Sep. 16, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved