Nancy Lou Coates, 89, matriarch and past president of Sweet Adelines International, died gently on September 11, 2020 at her home in Northampton with her husband Gordon Coates by her side.
Born in 1931 in Clawson, Michigan, Nancy grew up with big family Thanksgivings, pies made by aunts, and bowling after dinner. In 1951, on a trip home from Michigan State University, she found herself squeezed next to a "nice-looking guy" on a crowded bus, and they talked all the way to her front door.
Nancy and Gordon married in 1953 and had three children: David, Wendy, and Beth. They moved often as the kids grew up, living in Illinois, Alabama, California, Pennsylvania, and Massachusetts. In California, Nancy discovered barbershop singing, and she sang with quartets and choruses in each new city, winning regional championships and going to international competitions. From 1972-1995, she served on the International Board of the Sweet Adelines, a world-wide women's barbershop singing organization, including two years as International President.
In 2005, Nancy and Gordon moved from Connecticut to an apartment in Northampton next to their daughter, Beth's, family. They hung their UConn Women Huskies flag by their door and passionately followed "the girls" through college and into the WNBA. There was always a fat book on the side table; in her last days she was reading a biography of John Adams.
She is survived by her husband Gordon; daughter Wendy Coates of New York City; daughter Elizabeth Coates and husband Bruce Finke of Northampton, MA; son David and wife Linda Coates (Teubner) of Euless, TX; grandchildren Emma Coates-Finke and spouse Grayson Lu of New York City, Daniel Coates-Finke and wife Aminah Zaghab of Washington, D.C., Samuel Coates-Finke of Northampton, Rebecca Coates-Finke of Northampton, Michael and wife Michelle Coates (Casey) of Lima, OH, Jessica Coates Favret and Tivon Favret of Columbus, OH, and Andy and Jennifer Coates (Holyfield) of Euless, TX; and great-grandchildren Maddie, Dax, Drew, Nathan, and Phoebe.
She will be missed by all.
Memorial gifts can be sent to the Sweet Adelines International Education fund, found at https://sweetadelines.com/GIVE
.