NANCY MURASKI

Nancy A. Muraski, 81, passed away peacefully on August 1, 2020, surrounded by her three beloved children, Steven, Lisa and Rebecca.



She was born in Northampton, at the Cooley Dickinson Hospital, on November 1, 1938. She was predeceased by her cherished brother Eddie "Edziu" Adams, her sister Joanne "Joannie" Daughdrill, and her parents, Stanley and Julia (Buckowski) Adams.



A lifelong resident of Hadley, she grew up on her family's farm. She was a member of the Most Holy Redeemer Parish (formerly known as Holy Rosary). Her Catholic faith was a foundation in her life. She graduated from Hopkins Academy in 1956. Music was an important part of her high school years, and she played the cornet in the marching band. After graduation, she was active in her graduating class's reunion committee, in addition to Hopkins Academy's 350th Anniversary Committee. She enjoyed attending sporting events, concerts and school plays at the high school, where her three children were also graduates.



Nancy worked as a secretary and a payroll clerk for over 25 years, at the VA Medical Center in Northampton. She worked with pride to pay homage to the memory of her youngest brother Edziu who died in the Vietnam War.



She loved many things. She loved going to tag sales and flea markets to dig for buried treasure and was thrilled when she found another piece to add to her collection of milk glass. She enjoyed family vacations and trips to the beach, with the lobster dinners that accompanied them. She adored listening to Neil Diamond and polka music.



Her biggest joy in life was her three grandchildren, Nolan, Olivia and Zachary. She loved to read to them when they were young, to feed them treats and to play card games like "War". She loved watching and cheering them on, when they played soccer, baseball, basketball, hockey and softball.



Nancy is survived by her three children, Steven Muraski of Haydenville, Lisa Phakos and her husband Dean, of Southampton, and Rebecca LeBrasseur and her husband Michael, of Whitinsville. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Nolan and Olivia LeBrasseur, and Zachary Phakos. Lastly, she leaves behind her former husband, Richard Muraski of Haydenville, and his longtime companion, Karen Mayotte, a brother, many nieces and nephews, as well as many extended family members.



A private funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will take place in Holy Rosary Cemetery in Hadley. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.



The family would like to extend its heartfelt thanks to the staff of the Center for Extended Care of Amherst and Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice for their care and compassion.



