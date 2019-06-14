Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Nancy Nell Gregg. View Sign Service Information Douglass Funeral Home 87 North Pleasant Street Amherst , MA 01002 (413)-253-3407 Send Flowers Obituary





Nancy Nell (Lynch) Gregg, 77, passed away suddenly on April 22nd, 2019. She was predeceased in April of 2018 by her husband Harrison Lewis Gregg. She leaves her son Evan Hopestill Gregg, 39, daughter Leah Charity Gregg, 44, and grandson Jacob Gregory Jackson, 10.Nancy was born on August 31st, 1941 in Lorain, Ohio to Carl and Nell (Goforth) Lynch. She graduated from Miami University in Oxford, Ohio in 1959. Upon graduating she joined the Teacher Corps and taught in schools in rural Kentucky then inner city New Orleans and Washington, DC. She stayed in Washington to work in the headquarters of the Peace Corps where she met Harrison.After leaving Washington Nancy and Harrison lived briefly in Somerville where they ran an Indian imports store before settling in Western Massachusetts. Nancy began teaching at the New Salem schoolhouse and continued to teach 5th and 6th grade at Swift River Elementary School for more than 20 years.A scholar of children's literature she attained a masters degree from Umass in 1993.After retiring from Swift River Nancy led a GED training program in Amherst. Also working for a time at National Evaluations Systems writing questions for teacher certification tests.Nancy was a very active member of the Amherst community. She served in Town Meeting for more than 20 years. She spent several years on the board of the Amherst Survival Center including as board president. She was a longtime member of the Amherst Club and Amherst Woman's Club. She also spent time on committees related to affordable housing and homelessness and on the board of the Jones Library. She spent several years as a docent at the Arthur F Kinney Center for Renaissance Studies.Nancy loved music and sang for many years in the chorus of Commonwealth Opera and served on the board. She also sang with several other choruses and the South Congregational Church choir.Nancy loved to travel and especially enjoyed visiting the southern Appalachian mountains, the Southwestern states, New York City and many towns throughout New England.Nancy was known for bringing people together. She hosted holiday cookie parties and always shared a table with visitors.A memorial service for Nancy will be held on Saturday June 29th at 11:00 AM at South Congregational Church 1066 S East St Amherst, MA. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 14, 2019

