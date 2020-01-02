Nancy J. (Keating) O'Connell, 87, of Buzzards Bay passed away on December 29, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Nancy was raised in Northampton where she graduated from St. Michael's High School. She was predeceased by her parents, Jeremiah and Agnes Keating, and her siblings. Nancy met her husband, Richard A. O'Connell, in elementary school in Northampton. The couple married in 1953 and were a model of devotion throughout their 66 years of marriage. Nancy is survived by her loving husband, children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020