"Natalie Jane Varley of Amherst, died Thursday October 8, 2020, in the Cooley Dickinson Hospital where she was born 76 years ago.



Natalie was educated in the Amherst Schools and at Simmons College in Boston. She was an avid reader. Always independent, she traveled widely as a young woman. Among the many places she traveled and lived are Japan, Thailand, Poland, Russia, England and several African countries including Nigeria. She often worked as a teacher and editor. In later years she worked at the Amherst Center For Extended Care.



Natalie leaves a son, Zeph, his wife, Monica and granddaughter Rose of Long Beach, California.



A private family memorial was held at the Douglass Funeral Home. Burial will be at a later date."



