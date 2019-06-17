Our beautiful boy, Natan Bahir Maimes, slipped away Tuesday evening, June 11, 2019. He passed peacefully, surrounded, embraced and loved. Natan was an amazing man. He was a gentle and passionate advocate who was actively engaged in the battle against antisemitism, racism and homophobia. He was known for his bright spirit, his willingness to help, and his insatiable desire to make the world a better place. He was a talented and respected photographer, a loving son, a brother, an uncle, and a proud and passionate Jewish man. His huge global family of friends are surrounding us with their love, memories and tears. The world has dimmed, and the heavens are brighter. His parents, Donna Maimes and Ellen Lacroix, are both blessed and heartbroken, as is his service dog Travel who was his buddy and constant companion. Please celebrate his kindness, his open heart and his boundless compassion. May his memory be a blessing. A celebration of his life is planned for the near future. Contributions in his memory can be made to Nitzot, a charitable non-profit organization in his honor and memory on GoFundMe at https://www.gofundme.com/nitzot-a-charitable-campaign-for-natan-maimes. New England Funeral & Cremation Center, LLC, 25 Mill Street, Springfield, MA has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit www.nefcc.net
Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on June 17, 2019