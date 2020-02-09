Navaya Molina, aged 16, passed away on January 30, 2020, in Northampton, MA.



Navaya is greatly missed by her loving mother and sister, Sonia M. Molina and Angeli Molina. Navaya also leaves behind many adoring aunts and uncles, her beloved grandfather, cousins, friends, her big brother, Anthony Winters, and her sister, Natiya Cilli.



Navaya will be remembered as a beautiful spirit, inside and out. She loved music, dance, drawing, painting, sewing, and fashion. She was a kind, gentle, talented, and sweet child whose fierce spirit will live on in the many people who loved her and who knew love from her.



In Navaya's memory, please consider a donation to: Ascendance Inner World Arts, 192 Pine Street, Florence, MA 01062 or The Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence, 220 Main Street, Northampton, MA 01060.



Navaya would love to know that her passion for music and dance, and her fight against bullying could benefit the life of another child.



A private Memorial Service will be held at the Unitarian Society of Northampton and Florence on February 15, 2020, 2:00 PM. The service will be for family and close friends only.

