NEAL T. AHEARN
Neal Thomas Ahearn died unexpectedly at his home on May 18, 2020 at the age of 72.

Neal was born on December 31, 1947 in Northampton to the late Thomas and Phyllis (Vachelle) Ahearn. He attended local schools, graduating from Smith Vocational High School in 1966. Neal proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War earning a Bronze Star, a Vietnam Campaign Medal, a National Defense Service Medal, a Vietnam Service Medal and an Army Commendation Medal. After returning from the service, he worked as an auto mechanic for Cahillane Auto Body and Towing for over 20 years then moved on as a custodian for JFK Middle School ending his career at Ryan Road Elementary.

Neal loved nature and all that it offered. He was an avid bear and deer hunter and loved going on his hunting adventures with his buddies. Neal also loved tinkering in his vegetable garden and was always willing to tell a good story and he had a lot of them. Neal was a Life Member of VFW Post 8006 and a member of the Northampton Revolver Club.

Neal is survived by his sister Noreen E. Mickiewicz; nieces Cheryl Kuflik, husband Mike and son Kyle, Niece & God- daughter Noreen Mickiewicz Hayes, husband Patrick (John) and niece Kristen Ahearn, son Jack and Goddaughter Helenanne Ahern, his beloved bird Pokey and many close friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents, Neal was preceded in death by his wife Debra K. (Snape) Ahearn and his brother Brian S. Ahearn.

Military services for Neal will be held in September when the coronavirus restrictions ease. CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME has been entrusted with arrangements.



Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Jun. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Czelusniak Funeral Home
173 North Street
Northampton, MA 01060
(413) 584-3585
