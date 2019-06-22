Nellie Osepowicz, 96, died June 14, 2019 at home.



Born July 29, 1922 in Hatfield, Nellie was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Czachorowski) Osepowicz.



Nellie attended Hatfield schools and graduated from Smith Academy. She worked at Westover Air Force Base and later for the late Dr. Thomas Corridan, surgeon, and former Medical Examiner of Hampshire County.



Nellie was a parishioner of Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish in Florence.



Nellie leaves one sister, Marian Shea of Northampton, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five brothers: John Osepowicz, Joseph Osepowicz, Leon Osepowicz, Edward Osepowicz and Anthony Osepowicz; as well as five sisters: Anges Lipinski, Josephine Osepowicz, Jennie Korza, Margaret Andrus and Martha Spokowski.



Nellie's family wishes to thank Hospice and the staff from Homewatch Caregivers for the loving support and excellent care provided to Nellie in her home.



A private graveside service and burial for Nellie was held June 19 at St. Mary's Cemetery in Northampton. Czelusniak Funeral Home was entrusted with arrangements.



In memory of Nellie please consider a contribution to the Hatfield Council on Aging, 59 Main Street, Hatfield, MA 01038 or Cooley Dickinson VNA and Hospice, 168 Industrial Drive, Northampton, MA 01060.

