Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICHOLAS DONATO LABATO. View Sign Service Information Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 (413)-584-3585 Calling hours 2:00 PM - 4:00 PM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Funeral 9:00 AM Czelusniak Funeral Home 173 North Street Northampton , MA 01060 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Nicholas D. Labato, 90, died on March 10, 2020 at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst.



Nicholas was born in Northampton on May 14, 1929 to the late Donato and Santa (Mastropasqua) Labato. He graduated from local schools and served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge with two Bronze Stars, Nicholas worked as a firefighter for the Northampton Fire Department. After retiring from the Fire Department Nick went to work for Aquadro and Cerruti until retiring at age 88.



Nicholas is survived by his children Kathy Graves and her husband Michael of Florence, Nadine Scibek and her husband David of St. Albans, VT, David Labato and his wife Kathy of West Elmira, NY, and Corey Labato of Florence. He is also survived by his brother Dominic Labato and his sister Theresa Labato. In addition to his parents, Nicholas was preceded in death by his wife Marion (Reopel) Labato and by his brothers Frank, Daniel, Paul, and sisters Christine, Angie.



He also leaves 9 Grand children and 4 great grandchildren. A special Thank You to the staff of the Hospice of the Fisher Home for their wonderful care of Nicholas.



The funeral will be Monday 9 am from the CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME OF NORTHAMPTON, 173 North St, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St Elizabeth Ann Seton's Annunciation Parrish, 85 Beacon St, Florence, MA 01062. Burial Will follow at St Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2 to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 N Pleasant St, Amherst, MA 01002.





Nicholas D. Labato, 90, died on March 10, 2020 at the Hospice of the Fisher Home in Amherst.Nicholas was born in Northampton on May 14, 1929 to the late Donato and Santa (Mastropasqua) Labato. He graduated from local schools and served his country in the Army during the Korean Conflict. After his honorable discharge with two Bronze Stars, Nicholas worked as a firefighter for the Northampton Fire Department. After retiring from the Fire Department Nick went to work for Aquadro and Cerruti until retiring at age 88.Nicholas is survived by his children Kathy Graves and her husband Michael of Florence, Nadine Scibek and her husband David of St. Albans, VT, David Labato and his wife Kathy of West Elmira, NY, and Corey Labato of Florence. He is also survived by his brother Dominic Labato and his sister Theresa Labato. In addition to his parents, Nicholas was preceded in death by his wife Marion (Reopel) Labato and by his brothers Frank, Daniel, Paul, and sisters Christine, Angie.He also leaves 9 Grand children and 4 great grandchildren. A special Thank You to the staff of the Hospice of the Fisher Home for their wonderful care of Nicholas.The funeral will be Monday 9 am from the CZELUSNIAK FUNERAL HOME OF NORTHAMPTON, 173 North St, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St Elizabeth Ann Seton's Annunciation Parrish, 85 Beacon St, Florence, MA 01062. Burial Will follow at St Mary's Cemetery. Calling hours will be Sunday from 2 to 4 pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Hospice of the Fisher Home, 1165 N Pleasant St, Amherst, MA 01002. Published in Daily Hampshire Gazette on Mar. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Daily Hampshire Gazette Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close